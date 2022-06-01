Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 31 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
6 winning tickets were sold for Maxmillions! 💰
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 31 are out so it's time to get your tickets out to check if you've become a millionaire!
With this Lotto Max draw, the massive $70 million jackpot is still waiting to be won along with 33 individual Maxmillions prizes that are each worth $1 million.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 31
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 31 draw are 6, 13, 23, 27, 35, 44 and 50. The bonus number is 37.
For those who also play Encore, the number you want to see on your ticket is 6032301.
When it comes to the 33 Maxmillions that are available to be won, the numbers are:
- 1, 3, 4, 12, 13, 15 and 42
- 1, 9, 10, 17, 18, 24 and 48
- 2, 3, 32, 37, 38, 49 and 50
- 2, 4, 7, 30, 32, 35 and 45
- 2, 4, 10, 18, 26, 44 and 45
- 2, 5, 7, 8, 23, 35 and 48
- 2, 9, 10, 15, 18, 20 and 29
- 2, 10, 15, 43, 44, 46 and 50
- 2, 11, 12, 32, 37, 38 and 45
- 2, 18, 21, 24, 42, 46 and 47
- 3, 4, 20, 36, 45, 46 and 50
- 3, 5, 7, 25, 27, 31 and 38
- 3, 5, 10, 12, 18, 36 and 40
- 3, 7, 8, 27, 31, 36 and 38
- 3, 10, 15, 27, 29, 32 and 50
- 3, 17, 18, 33, 41, 48 and 50
- 4, 15, 19, 20, 21, 38 and 45
- 4, 24, 28, 30, 31, 48 and 49
- 5, 6, 21, 23, 34, 38 and 40
- 5, 15, 20, 31, 36, 42 and 50
- 6, 9, 15, 34, 36, 40 and 43
- 6, 9, 31, 34, 35, 39 and 45
- 6, 11, 17, 24, 27, 30 and 31
- 9, 11, 22, 28, 43, 44 and 47
- 9, 12, 13, 29, 43, 46 and 48
- 10, 12, 13, 15, 34, 36 and 46
- 11, 17, 23, 31, 34, 36 and 50
- 12, 13, 22, 25, 34, 37 and 42
- 13, 23, 27, 29, 30, 43 and 48
- 14, 18, 20, 28, 31, 32 and 37
- 17, 27, 30, 37, 42, 44 and 48
- 18, 19, 22, 23, 26, 42 and 48
- 19, 26, 29, 31, 32, 40 and 47
While there is no winner for the jackpot, there were a few winning tickets sold for Maxmillions!
Six of the 33 Maxmillions were won in this draw with three of the winning tickets hailing from the Prairies, two from Ontario, and one from the Atlantic Provinces.
Since there was no winning ticket sold for the massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, it will be up for grabs again along with 43 Maxmillions prizes in the next draw on June 3!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 27
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 27 draw were 4, 9, 21, 22, 27, 31 and 34 and the bonus number was 5.
For those who also played Encore, the number to have was 0987740.
When it comes to the Maxmillions that were available to be won, the numbers were:
- 1, 9, 10, 18, 32, 38 and 47
- 1, 11, 14, 16, 31, 44 and 46
- 2, 3, 11, 25, 34, 36 and 40
- 2, 07, 17, 18, 25, 35 and 38
- 2, 8, 20, 24, 34, 42 and 45
- 2, 8, 21, 22, 24, 28 and 37
- 2, 11, 14, 15, 30, 37 and 41
- 2, 28, 29, 33, 40, 42 and 47
- 3, 4, 7, 8, 29, 36 and 37
- 3, 4, 16, 20, 21, 29 and 48
- 4, 5, 22, 37, 39, 44 and 48
- 4, 14, 15, 20, 23, 29 and 32
- 4, 14, 15, 29, 32, 43 and 48
- 4, 15, 29, 36, 39, 44 and 47
- 6, 8, 24, 31, 34, 44 and 47
- 6, 10, 14, 25, 30, 37 and 46
- 7, 11, 15, 16, 23, 37 and 43
- 8, 9, 10, 18, 19, 34 and 35
- 8, 15, 33, 34, 35, 46 and 49
- 9, 12, 21, 26, 31, 32 and 50
- 9, 13, 14, 23, 24, 28 and 50
- 9, 18, 19, 22, 29, 30 and 38
- 10, 17, 20, 36, 37, 40 and 49
- 11, 30, 33, 34, 41, 42 and 46
- 14, 16, 17, 22, 33, 37 and 42
- 14, 21, 24, 33, 39, 46 and 49
- 17, 24, 30, 33, 41, 44 and 48
- 18, 29, 31, 36, 43, 48 and 49
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.