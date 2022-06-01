NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 31 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot

6 winning tickets were sold for Maxmillions! 💰

A person holding a Lotto Max sign.

A person holding a Lotto Max sign.

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 31 are out so it's time to get your tickets out to check if you've become a millionaire!

With this Lotto Max draw, the massive $70 million jackpot is still waiting to be won along with 33 individual Maxmillions prizes that are each worth $1 million.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 31

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 31 draw are 6, 13, 23, 27, 35, 44 and 50. The bonus number is 37.

For those who also play Encore, the number you want to see on your ticket is 6032301.

When it comes to the 33 Maxmillions that are available to be won, the numbers are:

  • 1, 3, 4, 12, 13, 15 and 42
  • 1, 9, 10, 17, 18, 24 and 48
  • 2, 3, 32, 37, 38, 49 and 50
  • 2, 4, 7, 30, 32, 35 and 45
  • 2, 4, 10, 18, 26, 44 and 45
  • 2, 5, 7, 8, 23, 35 and 48
  • 2, 9, 10, 15, 18, 20 and 29
  • 2, 10, 15, 43, 44, 46 and 50
  • 2, 11, 12, 32, 37, 38 and 45
  • 2, 18, 21, 24, 42, 46 and 47
  • 3, 4, 20, 36, 45, 46 and 50
  • 3, 5, 7, 25, 27, 31 and 38
  • 3, 5, 10, 12, 18, 36 and 40
  • 3, 7, 8, 27, 31, 36 and 38
  • 3, 10, 15, 27, 29, 32 and 50
  • 3, 17, 18, 33, 41, 48 and 50
  • 4, 15, 19, 20, 21, 38 and 45
  • 4, 24, 28, 30, 31, 48 and 49
  • 5, 6, 21, 23, 34, 38 and 40
  • 5, 15, 20, 31, 36, 42 and 50
  • 6, 9, 15, 34, 36, 40 and 43
  • 6, 9, 31, 34, 35, 39 and 45
  • 6, 11, 17, 24, 27, 30 and 31
  • 9, 11, 22, 28, 43, 44 and 47
  • 9, 12, 13, 29, 43, 46 and 48
  • 10, 12, 13, 15, 34, 36 and 46
  • 11, 17, 23, 31, 34, 36 and 50
  • 12, 13, 22, 25, 34, 37 and 42
  • 13, 23, 27, 29, 30, 43 and 48
  • 14, 18, 20, 28, 31, 32 and 37
  • 17, 27, 30, 37, 42, 44 and 48
  • 18, 19, 22, 23, 26, 42 and 48
  • 19, 26, 29, 31, 32, 40 and 47

While there is no winner for the jackpot, there were a few winning tickets sold for Maxmillions!

Six of the 33 Maxmillions were won in this draw with three of the winning tickets hailing from the Prairies, two from Ontario, and one from the Atlantic Provinces.

Since there was no winning ticket sold for the massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, it will be up for grabs again along with 43 Maxmillions prizes in the next draw on June 3!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 27

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 27 draw were 4, 9, 21, 22, 27, 31 and 34 and the bonus number was 5.

For those who also played Encore, the number to have was 0987740.

When it comes to the Maxmillions that were available to be won, the numbers were:

  • 1, 9, 10, 18, 32, 38 and 47
  • 1, 11, 14, 16, 31, 44 and 46
  • 2, 3, 11, 25, 34, 36 and 40
  • 2, 07, 17, 18, 25, 35 and 38
  • 2, 8, 20, 24, 34, 42 and 45
  • 2, 8, 21, 22, 24, 28 and 37
  • 2, 11, 14, 15, 30, 37 and 41
  • 2, 28, 29, 33, 40, 42 and 47
  • 3, 4, 7, 8, 29, 36 and 37
  • 3, 4, 16, 20, 21, 29 and 48
  • 4, 5, 22, 37, 39, 44 and 48
  • 4, 14, 15, 20, 23, 29 and 32
  • 4, 14, 15, 29, 32, 43 and 48
  • 4, 15, 29, 36, 39, 44 and 47
  • 6, 8, 24, 31, 34, 44 and 47
  • 6, 10, 14, 25, 30, 37 and 46
  • 7, 11, 15, 16, 23, 37 and 43
  • 8, 9, 10, 18, 19, 34 and 35
  • 8, 15, 33, 34, 35, 46 and 49
  • 9, 12, 21, 26, 31, 32 and 50
  • 9, 13, 14, 23, 24, 28 and 50
  • 9, 18, 19, 22, 29, 30 and 38
  • 10, 17, 20, 36, 37, 40 and 49
  • 11, 30, 33, 34, 41, 42 and 46
  • 14, 16, 17, 22, 33, 37 and 42
  • 14, 21, 24, 33, 39, 46 and 49
  • 17, 24, 30, 33, 41, 44 and 48
  • 18, 29, 31, 36, 43, 48 and 49
Since there was no big winner for that draw, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was up for grabs again along with 33 Maxmillions prizes.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...