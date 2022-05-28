Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, May 27 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
Maxmillions were won in Ontario, B.C., the Prairies and Quebec!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 27 have now been released and you should get your tickets out to check your numbers!
With this Lotto Max draw, the huge $70 million jackpot is waiting to be won along with 28 Maxmillions prizes that are each worth $1 million.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 27
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 27 draw are 4, 9, 21, 22, 27, 31 and 34 with the bonus number of 5.
For those who also play Encore, the number you want in order to be the big winner is 0987740.
When it comes to the Maxmillions that are available to be won, the numbers are:
- 1, 9, 10, 18, 32, 38 and 47
- 1, 11, 14, 16, 31, 44 and 46
- 2, 3, 11, 25, 34, 36 and 40
- 2, 07, 17, 18, 25, 35 and 38
- 2, 8, 20, 24, 34, 42 and 45
- 2, 8, 21, 22, 24, 28 and 37
- 2, 11, 14, 15, 30, 37 and 41
- 2, 28, 29, 33, 40, 42 and 47
- 3, 4, 7, 8, 29, 36 and 37
- 3, 4, 16, 20, 21, 29 and 48
- 4, 5, 22, 37, 39, 44 and 48
- 4, 14, 15, 20, 23, 29 and 32
- 4, 14, 15, 29, 32, 43 and 48
- 4, 15, 29, 36, 39, 44 and 47
- 6, 8, 24, 31, 34, 44 and 47
- 6, 10, 14, 25, 30, 37 and 46
- 7, 11, 15, 16, 23, 37 and 43
- 8, 9, 10, 18, 19, 34 and 35
- 8, 15, 33, 34, 35, 46 and 49
- 9, 12, 21, 26, 31, 32 and 50
- 9, 13, 14, 23, 24, 28 and 50
- 9, 18, 19, 22, 29, 30 and 38
- 10, 17, 20, 36, 37, 40 and 49
- 11, 30, 33, 34, 41, 42 and 46
- 14, 16, 17, 22, 33, 37 and 42
- 14, 21, 24, 33, 39, 46 and 49
- 17, 24, 30, 33, 41, 44 and 48
- 18, 29, 31, 36, 43, 48 and 49
While there is no winner for the jackpot, a lot of people in Canada have won Maxmillions!
Nine of the 28 Maxmillions were won in this draw and three of those $1 million prizes will each be split by two ticket holders.
There were four winning Maxmillions tickets sold in Ontario, three in B.C., three in the Prairies, and two in Quebec.
Since there was no big winner this time, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot will be up for grabs again along with 33 Maxmillions prizes in the next draw on June 1!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 24
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 24 draw were 12, 26, 30, 31, 35, 39 and 45. Also, the bonus was 22.
With Encore, the number to have was 7626541.
Then, the winning numbers for the 15 Maxmillions were:
- 1, 3, 11, 23, 30, 35 and 45
- 1, 6, 17, 19, 21, 29 and 33
- 1, 13, 21, 27, 33, 38 and 50
- 2, 6, 10, 35, 38, 42 and 50
- 2, 19, 23, 25, 42, 44 and 45
- 4, 13, 19, 24, 36, 37 and 42
- 5, 21, 24, 38, 45, 47 and 50
- 6, 15, 17, 23, 34, 42 and 45
- 1, 12, 25, 31, 32, 34 and 50
- 2, 4, 7, 12, 35, 46 and 49
- 2, 10, 24, 29, 34, 39 and 45
- 3, 10, 14, 25, 27, 38 and 46
- 5, 6, 18, 20, 36, 39 and 45
- 6, 7, 14, 17, 19, 35 and 46
Nobody won the $70 million jackpot but a winning ticket for one of the Maxmillions was sold in New Brunswick!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.