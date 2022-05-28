Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, May 27 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot

Maxmillions were won in Ontario, B.C., the Prairies and Quebec!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
Lotto Max ticket.

Lotto Max ticket.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 27 have now been released and you should get your tickets out to check your numbers!

With this Lotto Max draw, the huge $70 million jackpot is waiting to be won along with 28 Maxmillions prizes that are each worth $1 million.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 27

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 27 draw are 4, 9, 21, 22, 27, 31 and 34 with the bonus number of 5.

For those who also play Encore, the number you want in order to be the big winner is 0987740.

When it comes to the Maxmillions that are available to be won, the numbers are:

  • 1, 9, 10, 18, 32, 38 and 47
  • 1, 11, 14, 16, 31, 44 and 46
  • 2, 3, 11, 25, 34, 36 and 40
  • 2, 07, 17, 18, 25, 35 and 38
  • 2, 8, 20, 24, 34, 42 and 45
  • 2, 8, 21, 22, 24, 28 and 37
  • 2, 11, 14, 15, 30, 37 and 41
  • 2, 28, 29, 33, 40, 42 and 47
  • 3, 4, 7, 8, 29, 36 and 37
  • 3, 4, 16, 20, 21, 29 and 48
  • 4, 5, 22, 37, 39, 44 and 48
  • 4, 14, 15, 20, 23, 29 and 32
  • 4, 14, 15, 29, 32, 43 and 48
  • 4, 15, 29, 36, 39, 44 and 47
  • 6, 8, 24, 31, 34, 44 and 47
  • 6, 10, 14, 25, 30, 37 and 46
  • 7, 11, 15, 16, 23, 37 and 43
  • 8, 9, 10, 18, 19, 34 and 35
  • 8, 15, 33, 34, 35, 46 and 49
  • 9, 12, 21, 26, 31, 32 and 50
  • 9, 13, 14, 23, 24, 28 and 50
  • 9, 18, 19, 22, 29, 30 and 38
  • 10, 17, 20, 36, 37, 40 and 49
  • 11, 30, 33, 34, 41, 42 and 46
  • 14, 16, 17, 22, 33, 37 and 42
  • 14, 21, 24, 33, 39, 46 and 49
  • 17, 24, 30, 33, 41, 44 and 48
  • 18, 29, 31, 36, 43, 48 and 49

While there is no winner for the jackpot, a lot of people in Canada have won Maxmillions!

Nine of the 28 Maxmillions were won in this draw and three of those $1 million prizes will each be split by two ticket holders.

There were four winning Maxmillions tickets sold in Ontario, three in B.C., three in the Prairies, and two in Quebec.

Since there was no big winner this time, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot will be up for grabs again along with 33 Maxmillions prizes in the next draw on June 1!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 24

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 24 draw were 12, 26, 30, 31, 35, 39 and 45. Also, the bonus was 22.

With Encore, the number to have was 7626541.

Then, the winning numbers for the 15 Maxmillions were:

  • 1, 3, 11, 23, 30, 35 and 45
  • 1, 6, 17, 19, 21, 29 and 33
  • 1, 13, 21, 27, 33, 38 and 50
  • 2, 6, 10, 35, 38, 42 and 50
  • 2, 19, 23, 25, 42, 44 and 45
  • 4, 13, 19, 24, 36, 37 and 42
  • 5, 21, 24, 38, 45, 47 and 50
  • 6, 15, 17, 23, 34, 42 and 45
  • 1, 12, 25, 31, 32, 34 and 50
  • 2, 4, 7, 12, 35, 46 and 49
  • 2, 10, 24, 29, 34, 39 and 45
  • 3, 10, 14, 25, 27, 38 and 46
  • 5, 6, 18, 20, 36, 39 and 45
  • 6, 7, 14, 17, 19, 35 and 46

Nobody won the $70 million jackpot but a winning ticket for one of the Maxmillions was sold in New Brunswick!

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...