Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 24 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
Someone won $1 million! 🚨
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed so it's time to see if you're waking up a little bit richer.
For this Lotto Max draw, the grand prize jackpot available to be won is $70 million and there are also 15 Maxmillions worth $1 million each up for grabs.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 24
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 24 are 12, 26, 30, 31, 35, 39 and 45. The bonus to have is 22.
If you also play Encore, the number you want to have on your ticket is 7626541.
With the 15 Maxmillions that are up for grabs, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 3, 11, 23, 30, 35 and 45
- 1, 6, 17, 19, 21, 29 and 33
- 1, 13, 21, 27, 33, 38 and 50
- 2, 6, 10, 35, 38, 42 and 50
- 2, 19, 23, 25, 42, 44 and 45
- 4, 13, 19, 24, 36, 37 and 42
- 5, 21, 24, 38, 45, 47 and 50
- 6, 15, 17, 23, 34, 42 and 45
- 1, 12, 25, 31, 32, 34 and 50
- 2, 4, 7, 12, 35, 46 and 49
- 2, 10, 24, 29, 34, 39 and 45
- 3, 10, 14, 25, 27, 38 and 46
- 5, 6, 18, 20, 36, 39 and 45
- 6, 7, 14, 17, 19, 35 and 46
No winning ticket was sold that matched all seven numbers, so nobody is taking home the massive $70 million jackpot.
But someone in the Maritimes got lucky — a ticket for one of the Maxmillions was won by someone in Westmorland County, New Brunswick!
Since the Lotto Max jackpot wasn't won this time around, the next draw on May 24 will offer a grand prize of $70 and 28 individual Maxmillions.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 20
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 20 were 5, 6, 20, 29, 42, 44 and 47. The bonus to have was 14.
If you decided to play Encore, the number you wanted to have on your ticket was 2986265.
With the 13 Maxmillions that are up for grabs, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 17, 18, 20, 44, 47 and 49
- 2, 04, 15, 19, 28, 42 and 48
- 2, 05, 08, 19, 21, 31 and 35
- 3, 08, 09, 21, 29, 34 and 40
- 4, 09, 23, 32, 39, 41 and 49
- 4, 13, 14, 18, 22, 24 and 32
- 5, 08, 10, 33, 35, 36 and 43
- 5, 08, 25, 28, 40, 44 and 47
- 5, 11, 13, 15, 20, 37 and 41
- 5, 15, 20, 30, 36, 48 and 50
- 8, 10, 19, 24, 27, 34 and 44
- 8, 23, 34, 41, 42, 44 and 46
- 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, 38 and 40
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.