Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, May 13 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
Did you get lucky on Friday the 13th?
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now and that means it's time to check your tickets to see if you're a winner!
With this Lotto Max draw, the jackpot is a massive $55 million and there are also four Maxmillions worth $1 million each available to be won.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 13
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 13 draw are 2, 22, 37, 38, 39, 42 and 47. Plus, the bonus is 30.
When it comes to Encore, the winning number is 0438817.
For the Maxmillions draw, the numbers to have on your tickets are:
- 1, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 50
- 1, 11, 12, 22, 30, 44 and 50
- 2, 4, 14, 24, 28, 29 and 40
- 8, 17, 22, 24, 32, 33 and 42
Nobody in Canada bought a ticket that matched all seven numbers so the $55 million jackpot hasn't been won.
There were no winning tickets for the Maxmillions prizes either.
With the next draw on May 17, the Lotto Max jackpot will be $60 million and eight Maxmillions will also be up for grabs!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 10
Earlier in the week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for May 10 were 6, 15, 18, 19, 20, 27 and 28 with the bonus of 24.
For Encore, the number to have was 2295441.
Then with the Maxmillions draw, the winning numbers for the two prizes were:
- 9, 26, 33, 37, 38, 39 and 42
- 12, 19, 20, 21, 28, 30 and 47
No winning tickets were sold for the $50 million jackpot or the two Maxmillions.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.