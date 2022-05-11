NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 10 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot

Two $1 million prizes are up for grabs too!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
Lotto Max tickets.

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed for the draw on May 10 so it's time to get your tickets out and look at your numbers.

Now that the results are in, you can check to see if you're a winner of the massive $50 million Lotto Max jackpot or a $1 million Maxmillions prize!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 10

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 10 are 6, 15, 18, 19, 20, 27 and 28. Also, the bonus is 24.

If you tried your luck with Encore, the number to have on your ticket is 2295441.

With Maxmillions, the winning numbers for the two $1 million prizes are:

  • 9, 26, 33, 37, 38, 39 and 42
  • 12, 19, 20, 21, 28, 30 and 47

No winning ticket was sold anywhere in Canada so the $50 million jackpot has gone unclaimed. Also, neither of the Maxmillions was won.

For the next draw on May 13, a $55 million grand prize is up for grabs along with four Maxmillions worth $1 million each!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 6

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 6 were 3, 6, 11, 18, 19, 28 and 41. Then the bonus was 26.

With Encore, the number was 6720532.

Nobody won the $42 million Lotto Max jackpot offered with the draw so the grand prize bumped up to $50 million which officially brought Maxmillions into play!

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...