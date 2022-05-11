Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 10 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
Two $1 million prizes are up for grabs too!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed for the draw on May 10 so it's time to get your tickets out and look at your numbers.
Now that the results are in, you can check to see if you're a winner of the massive $50 million Lotto Max jackpot or a $1 million Maxmillions prize!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 10
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 10 are 6, 15, 18, 19, 20, 27 and 28. Also, the bonus is 24.
If you tried your luck with Encore, the number to have on your ticket is 2295441.
With Maxmillions, the winning numbers for the two $1 million prizes are:
- 9, 26, 33, 37, 38, 39 and 42
- 12, 19, 20, 21, 28, 30 and 47
No winning ticket was sold anywhere in Canada so the $50 million jackpot has gone unclaimed. Also, neither of the Maxmillions was won.
For the next draw on May 13, a $55 million grand prize is up for grabs along with four Maxmillions worth $1 million each!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 6
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 6 were 3, 6, 11, 18, 19, 28 and 41. Then the bonus was 26.
With Encore, the number was 6720532.
Nobody won the $42 million Lotto Max jackpot offered with the draw so the grand prize bumped up to $50 million which officially brought Maxmillions into play!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.