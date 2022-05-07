Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, May 6 Are In & It's A $42 Million Jackpot
Get out your tickets and check your numbers!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 6 are now available so you can check to see if you're a winner of a lot of cash or even just a free play.
For this Lotto Max draw, the jackpot that's being offered is a massive $42 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 6
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 6 are 3, 6, 11, 18, 19, 28 and 41 then the bonus is 26.
With Encore, the number to have this time is 6720532.
Unfortunately, there was no ticket sold that matched all seven numbers so the $42 million jackpot hasn't been won.
Since nobody won the cash, the next draw on May 10 will offer a $50 million Lotto Max jackpot and two Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each will be available to be won as well!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 3
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 3 draw were 6, 11, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 33. Plus, the bonus was 31.
If you also get Encore on your Lotto Max tickets, the one to have was 2621581.
No winning ticket was sold anywhere in Canada for this draw so nobody took home the $34 million grand prize that was being offered.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.