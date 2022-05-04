Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 3 Are In & It's A $34 Million Jackpot
Time to check those tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 3 draw are out so it's time to see if you've possibly become a millionaire.
There is a $34 million Lotto Max jackpot available to be won with this draw so it's time to check your tickets!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 4
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 4 are 6, 11, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 33. Also, the bonus is 31.
As for Encore, the number to have on your ticket is 2621581.
There was no winning ticket sold in Canada for this draw which means the draw for May 6 will be a massive $42 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 29
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 29 were 8, 9, 19, 32, 37, 46 and 48. Also, the bonus was 45.
When it comes to Encore, the number to have was 1447595.
There was no winning ticket sold in Canada for that draw which bumped the pot up for the draw on May 3 to $34 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers ranging from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each worth $1 million.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.