NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 3 Are In & It's A $34 Million Jackpot

Time to check those tickets!

Trending Staff Writer
A person holding a Lotto Max sign.

A person holding a Lotto Max sign.

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 3 draw are out so it's time to see if you've possibly become a millionaire.

There is a $34 million Lotto Max jackpot available to be won with this draw so it's time to check your tickets!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 4

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 4 are 6, 11, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 33. Also, the bonus is 31.

As for Encore, the number to have on your ticket is 2621581.

There was no winning ticket sold in Canada for this draw which means the draw for May 6 will be a massive $42 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 29

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 29 were 8, 9, 19, 32, 37, 46 and 48. Also, the bonus was 45.

When it comes to Encore, the number to have was 1447595.

There was no winning ticket sold in Canada for that draw which bumped the pot up for the draw on May 3 to $34 million.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers ranging from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each worth $1 million.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...