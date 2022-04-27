Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, April 26 Are In & It's A $22 Million Jackpot
Get those tickets out!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 26 draw are out now so you can check to see if you've just become a millionaire.
With this draw, the Lotto Max jackpot that's being offered is a whopping $22 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 26
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 22 are 3, 10, 15, 31, 35, 38 and 42. The bonus is 22.
When it comes to Encore, that number is 5028225.
No winning ticket was sold anywhere in Canada matching all seven numbers for the $22 million jackpot, which means the draw on April 29 will go up to $28 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 22
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 22 were 13, 14, 23, 30, 34, 36 and 42. The bonus was 33.
When it comes to Encore, that number was 3876850.
There was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada which bumped the $17 million jackpot up to $22 million for the April 26 draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers ranging from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each worth $1 million.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.