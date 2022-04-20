Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, April 19 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
We have a winner, folks! 🚨
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 19 are in and a winning ticket has been sold in Canada for the $60 million jackpot!
Along with the grand prize, Lotto Max is offering 10 Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each and three of them have been won so it's time to check your tickets!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 19
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 19 are 1, 6, 10, 27, 42, 45 and 50. Then, the bonus is 43.
If you get Encore on your tickets, the winning number is 6454564.
For the Maxmillions being offered with this draw, the winning numbers are:
- 2, 4, 5, 14, 25, 41 and 43
- 2, 6, 7, 18, 19, 24 and 27
- 2, 8, 10, 11, 12, 39 and 48
- 2, 11, 13, 23, 26, 27 and 32
- 3, 6, 10, 40, 45, 47 and 49
- 3, 10, 17, 25, 41, 44 and 45
- 4, 10, 24, 30, 45, 47 and 50
- 8, 13, 15, 23, 36, 39 and 47
- 9, 15, 22, 27, 37, 41 and 48
- 13, 22, 29, 35, 43, 46 and 49
The $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has been won thanks to a selection sold in Ontario and three of the $1 million Maxmillions have been won in Ontario as well!
Since there was a winner of the $60 million, the jackpot will go down and the next draw on April 22 will have a $17 million grand prize available to be won.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 15
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 15 draw were 1, 6, 18, 21, 30, 32 and 37 with a bonus of 35.
For those who play Encore, that number was 9430846.
When it comes to the Maxmillions prizes that were offered, the winning numbers were:
- 2, 4, 11, 13, 16, 46 and 50
- 3, 10, 14, 20, 30, 40 and 41
- 3, 15, 18, 27, 29, 42 and 49
- 5, 25, 31, 33, 46, 47 and 48
- 6, 20, 21, 24, 27, 30 and 49
- 7, 8, 23, 28, 31, 41 and 45
- 12, 17, 26, 32, 36, 42 and 44
- 19, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 35
No winning ticket was sold anywhere in Canada for that $55 million jackpot but three Maxmillions were won with tickets sold in B.C. and Ontario.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.