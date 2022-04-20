NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, April 19 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot

We have a winner, folks! 🚨

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Lotto Max tickets.

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 19 are in and a winning ticket has been sold in Canada for the $60 million jackpot!

Along with the grand prize, Lotto Max is offering 10 Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each and three of them have been won so it's time to check your tickets!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 19

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 19 are 1, 6, 10, 27, 42, 45 and 50. Then, the bonus is 43.

If you get Encore on your tickets, the winning number is 6454564.

For the Maxmillions being offered with this draw, the winning numbers are:

  • 2, 4, 5, 14, 25, 41 and 43
  • 2, 6, 7, 18, 19, 24 and 27
  • 2, 8, 10, 11, 12, 39 and 48
  • 2, 11, 13, 23, 26, 27 and 32
  • 3, 6, 10, 40, 45, 47 and 49
  • 3, 10, 17, 25, 41, 44 and 45
  • 4, 10, 24, 30, 45, 47 and 50
  • 8, 13, 15, 23, 36, 39 and 47
  • 9, 15, 22, 27, 37, 41 and 48
  • 13, 22, 29, 35, 43, 46 and 49

The $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has been won thanks to a selection sold in Ontario and three of the $1 million Maxmillions have been won in Ontario as well!

Since there was a winner of the $60 million, the jackpot will go down and the next draw on April 22 will have a $17 million grand prize available to be won.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 15

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 15 draw were 1, 6, 18, 21, 30, 32 and 37 with a bonus of 35.

For those who play Encore, that number was 9430846.

When it comes to the Maxmillions prizes that were offered, the winning numbers were:

  • 2, 4, 11, 13, 16, 46 and 50
  • 3, 10, 14, 20, 30, 40 and 41
  • 3, 15, 18, 27, 29, 42 and 49
  • 5, 25, 31, 33, 46, 47 and 48
  • 6, 20, 21, 24, 27, 30 and 49
  • 7, 8, 23, 28, 31, 41 and 45
  • 12, 17, 26, 32, 36, 42 and 44
  • 19, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 35

No winning ticket was sold anywhere in Canada for that $55 million jackpot but three Maxmillions were won with tickets sold in B.C. and Ontario.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...