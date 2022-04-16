Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, April 15 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
Three of the $1 million Maxmillions have been won! 💸👀
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 15 draw are in and you can check to see if your numbers match up.
There is a $55 million jackpot up for grabs with this Lotto Max draw along with eight Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 15
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 15 draw are 1, 6, 18, 21, 30, 32 and 37. Then the bonus is 35.
When it comes to Encore, the number to have is 9430846.
For the Maxmillions prizes, the winning numbers are:
- 2, 4, 11, 13, 16, 46 and 50
- 3, 10, 14, 20, 30, 40 and 41
- 3, 15, 18, 27, 29, 42 and 49
- 5, 25, 31, 33, 46, 47 and 48
- 6, 20, 21, 24, 27, 30 and 49
- 7, 8, 23, 28, 31, 41 and 45
- 12, 17, 26, 32, 36, 42 and 44
- 19, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 35
No winning ticket has been sold anywhere in Canada for this draw which means there is no winner of the $55 million grand prize.
However, three Maxmillions have been won thanks to two tickets sold in Ontario and one sold in B.C.
The next Lotto Max draw on April 19 will offer a $60 million jackpot and there will also be 10 Maxmillions up for grabs that are worth $1 million each!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 12
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 12 were 3, 5, 7, 19, 32, 34 and 50. Plus, the bonus number was 25.
For Encore, the winning number was 2499728.
Then with the Maxmillions draw, the numbers to have were:
- 5, 10, 14, 33, 42, 46 and 48
- 13, 14, 19, 21, 35, 40 and 50
- 11, 14, 20, 21, 23, 30 and 46
Nobody matched all seven numbers to secure the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.