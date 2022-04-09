Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, April 8 Are In & It's A $45 Million Jackpot
Check your numbers to see if you're a winner! 💸
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 8 have been revealed so that means it's time to check your tickets!
For this draw, Lotto Max is offering up a massive grand prize jackpot of $45 million.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 8
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 8 are 1, 2, 14, 15, 21, 26 and 29. Then, the bonus is 4.
For those who get Encore on their tickets, the winning number for that is 4254494.
There was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada so the next draw on April 12 will offer a grand prize of $50 million.
Since the Lotto Max jackpot has reached $50 million now, that means there will also be Maxmillions and two prizes worth $1 million each will be up for grabs in the next draw!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 5
With the draw earlier in the week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for April 5 were 14, 24, 34, 39, 43, 48 and 50 with the bonus of 20.
For Encore, the winning number was 1865396.
Nobody in Canada bought a ticket that matched all seven numbers so the $38 million jackpot went unclaimed.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.