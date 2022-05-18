NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 17 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot

Time to see if you're a winner! 💰

Trending Staff Writer
A person holding a Lotto Max sign.

The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now which means it's time to check your tickets to see if you're the lucky winner for the big prize!

With this Lotto Max draw, the jackpot is a whopping $60 million and there are also eight Maxmillions worth $1 million each available to be won.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 17

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 17 draw are 10, 35, 38, 40, 45, 47 and 48. Plus, the bonus is 23.

When it comes to Encore, the winning number is 7942260.

For the Maxmillions draw, the numbers to have on your tickets are:

  • 2, 4, 23, 25, 27, 34, and 37
  • 2, 8, 36, 40, 41, 44 and 46
  • 4, 7, 8, 12, 20, 36 and 40
  • 4, 7, 8, 17, 30, 39 and 45
  • 5, 17, 22, 25, 38, 43 and 50
  • 7, 13, 21, 42, 43, 44 and 49
  • 13, 14, 17, 21, 31, 36 and 50
  • 20, 26, 32, 34, 43, 44 and 45
While no one took home the main pot, a lucky person in the Prairies and in Quebec each snagged one of the Maxmillions.

The pot on Friday, May 20 will go up to a whopping $65 million with 12 Maxmillions on offer.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 13

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 13 draw were 2, 22, 37, 38, 39, 42 and 47 and the bonus was 30.

As for Encore, the winning number to have was 0438817.

For the Maxmillions draw, the numbers to have on your tickets were:

  • 1, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 50
  • 1, 11, 12, 22, 30, 44 and 50
  • 2, 4, 14, 24, 28, 29 and 40
  • 8, 17, 22, 24, 32, 33 and 42
No one had the winning ticket for the main jackpot which bumped May 17's draw up to $60 million with eight Maxmillions also up for grabs!

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

