Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, May 20 Are In & It's A $65 Million Jackpot
Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each have been won in Ontario and the Prairies!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed so you can check to see if you're a winner of the jackpot, the Maxmillions or even just a free play!
For this Lotto Max draw, the grand prize jackpot that's available to be won is $65 million and there are also 13 Maxmillions up for grabs.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 20
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 20 are 5, 6, 20, 29, 42, 44 and 47. Then, the bonus is 14.
If you also play Encore, the number you want to have on your ticket is 2986265.
With the Maxmillions that are up for grabs, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 17, 18, 20, 44, 47 and 49
- 2, 04, 15, 19, 28, 42 and 48
- 2, 05, 08, 19, 21, 31 and 35
- 3, 08, 09, 21, 29, 34 and 40
- 4, 09, 23, 32, 39, 41 and 49
- 4, 13, 14, 18, 22, 24 and 32
- 5, 08, 10, 33, 35, 36 and 43
- 5, 08, 25, 28, 40, 44 and 47
- 5, 11, 13, 15, 20, 37 and 41
- 5, 15, 20, 30, 36, 48 and 50
- 8, 10, 19, 24, 27, 34 and 44
- 8, 23, 34, 41, 42, 44 and 46
- 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, 38 and 40
There was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada that matched all seven numbers so nobody is taking home the massive $65 million jackpot.
Some people are richer thanks to the Maxmillions prizes though! Five winning tickets were purchased in Ontario and the Prairies for four of the $1 million prizes.
What that means is one of the prizes will be shared between two ticket holders ($500,000 each) and three prizes of $1 million each will go to a single ticket holder.
Since the Lotto Max jackpot wasn't won this time around, the next draw on May 24 will offer a grand prize of $70 and 16 Maxmillions!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 17
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 17 were 10, 35, 38, 40, 45, 47 and 48 with a bonus of 23.
With Encore, the winning number was 7942260.
Then for the Maxmillions prizes, the winning numbers were:
- 2, 4, 23, 25, 27, 34, and 37
- 2, 8, 36, 40, 41, 44 and 46
- 4, 7, 8, 12, 20, 36 and 40
- 4, 7, 8, 17, 30, 39 and 45
- 5, 17, 22, 25, 38, 43 and 50
- 7, 13, 21, 42, 43, 44 and 49
- 13, 14, 17, 21, 31, 36 and 50
- 20, 26, 32, 34, 43, 44 and 45
Nobody won the $60 million jackpot that was up for grabs but two of the Maxmillions were won with selections made in Ontario and the Prairies!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.