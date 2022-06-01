NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

2 Winning $1M Lotto Tickets Sold In Ontario For Last Night's Draw So Check Your Pockets

There's so many prizes to be won this Friday.

Toronto Staff Writer
OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Winning the lottery takes an incredible stroke of luck. But, you could slightly improve your chances by buying a ticket when the game is red hot, and boy is it ever this week.

According to OLG, there will be a whopping $113 million in top prizes to be won during the Friday, June 3, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

The sweat-inducing lotto event results from no one winning Tuesday night's $70 million jackpot, with a now estimated 43 $1 Maxmillions prizes set up for Friday's draw.

If that wasn't spine-tingling enough to get you to enter the lotto game, OLG also revealed that three winning lottery tickets were also sold in Ontario during last night's draw.

And they are not talking about $20 scratch tickets, either.

According to the company, two Maxmillions prize-winning tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Unionville and Stoney Creek, as well as an Encore prize worth $100,000, which was won in Elgin County.

If you're interested in trying your luck, you'll need to buy your ticket before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, as that is when the draw takes place.

If this is your first rodeo, it's worth noting that you can buy your ticket at OLG or an authorized OLG retailers.

Participating residents previously had a chance to win up to $103 million in top prizes, which should give you an idea of just how high the stakes have gotten.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

