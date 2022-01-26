6 Toronto Homes For Sale That Show What Under $1M In The City Can Actually Get You
There are still some reasonable starter homes left in the 6ix.
Toronto homes notoriously sell at million-dollar price tags even when they look like glorified tool sheds. However, if you're on a budget there is still a little bit of hope.
As it turns out, the city does occasionally list homes that offer somewhat reasonable mortgage rates, and most of them are far from terrible looking.
Here's a list of some of the city's best properties under the million dollar price tag. However, some of these might need a little bit of TLC.
Adorable Bungalow
Price: $995,513
Address: 35 Martorino Dr., Toronto, ON
Description: The home is located within a quiet neighbourhood in Kennedy Park and features a bright, modern interior.
Nice Starter Home
Price: $849,900
Address: 27 Winston Ave., Toronto, ON
Description: A sizeable starter home that offers plenty of space to those looking to start a family.
Unique Kitchen-Focused Home
Price: $849,000
Address: 37 Avon Ave., Toronto, ON
Description: A unique four-bedroom home that features a kitchen for an inspiring chef.
Worthy Fixer-Upper
Geoffrey Patrick Grace | RE/MAX
Price: $799,900
Address: 40 Hiltz Ave., Toronto, ON
Description: A sparse yet spacious home that could benefit from some renovations.
Three-Bedroom Home
Price: $700,000
Address: 14 Pinegrove Ave., Toronto, ON
Description: This tiny slice of property might not be much to look at right now, but with the right renovations you could turn the lot into your dream home.
Rockcliffe-Smythe Starter Home
Price: $799,900
Address: 76 Greendale Ave., Toronto, ON
Description: A starter home that offers plenty of opportunity for those willing to build it up over time.