6 Toronto Homes For Sale That Show What Under $1M In The City Can Actually Get You

There are still some reasonable starter homes left in the 6ix.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto homes notoriously sell at million-dollar price tags even when they look like glorified tool sheds. However, if you're on a budget there is still a little bit of hope.

As it turns out, the city does occasionally list homes that offer somewhat reasonable mortgage rates, and most of them are far from terrible looking.

Here's a list of some of the city's best properties under the million dollar price tag. However, some of these might need a little bit of TLC.

Adorable Bungalow 

Veronica Key | RE/MAX

Price: $995,513

Address: 35 Martorino Dr., Toronto, ON

Description: The home is located within a quiet neighbourhood in Kennedy Park and features a bright, modern interior.

View Here

Nice Starter Home

Ray Cochrane | RE/MAX

Price: $849,900

Address: 27 Winston Ave., Toronto, ON

Description: A sizeable starter home that offers plenty of space to those looking to start a family.

View Here

Unique Kitchen-Focused Home

Raza Azizi | RE/MAX

Price: $849,000

Address: 37 Avon Ave., Toronto, ON

Description: A unique four-bedroom home that features a kitchen for an inspiring chef.

View Here

Worthy Fixer-Upper

Geoffrey Patrick Grace | RE/MAX

Price: $799,900

Address: 40 Hiltz Ave., Toronto, ON

Description: A sparse yet spacious home that could benefit from some renovations.

View Here

Three-Bedroom Home

Frank Crisafi | RE/MAX

Price: $700,000

Address: 14 Pinegrove Ave., Toronto, ON

Description: This tiny slice of property might not be much to look at right now, but with the right renovations you could turn the lot into your dream home.

View Here

Rockcliffe-Smythe Starter Home

Paul D Butler | RE/MAX

Price: $799,900

Address: 76 Greendale Ave., Toronto, ON

Description: A starter home that offers plenty of opportunity for those willing to build it up over time.

View Here

