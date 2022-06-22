Lotto Max Winner In BC Was 'In Disbelief' & Wants To Do A Road Trip Across Canada
"It takes a lot of stress off of me"
A Lotto Max winner in Victoria, B.C. just got $1 million richer, and now is planning to buy a home and travel across the country.
The lottery winner, Beau Williams, won his riches in the June 7 Lotto Max draw, and couldn't believe his luck.
Williams bought his lucky ticket at a Shoppers Drug Mart on West Saanich Rd., but was at a Save-On-Foods when he found out that he had won big. He said that the had to check his ticket five times because he just could not believe it.
"I gave it to the cashier to check and I was in disbelief," he said.
The first person to get word of the win was his girlfriend, who Williams said was also in disbelief, but was excited. As for what he plans to do with his money now that he's a millionaire — a house is at the top of the list.
The win brings him a bit closer to purchasing a new home and also fulfilling his travel dreams.
"I've always wanted to do a road trip across Canada. A couple years ago, my girlfriend and I were going to drive across the country and then COVID hit," he said.
Now, with $1 million in the bank, he might get to finally go on the trip.
The disbelief seems to have dwindled now and Williams is left feeling excited, and relieved.
"It takes a lot of stress off of me — it’s unreal," he added.
People in B.C. are raking in the lotto wins it seems, because someone else in the province also took home $1 million this spring.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.