Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought Her Partner Was 'Playing A Joke' On Her At First
They're going to buy a house with the money!
A woman from Alberta thought her partner was playing a joke on her when he asked her to check their winning Lotto Max ticket after discovering they had won $100,000.
Donald Shulze and Shelly Prouty from Alhambra bought their ticket from Evergreen Co-Op Association in Rocky Mountain House the day before the August 30 Lotto Max draw.
Shulze decided to check two weeks' worth of Lotto draws when he was at a local store and that's when he realized he was holding on to a lucky ticket that had won him $100,000.
They had matched the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number, landing them the huge windfall.
After noticing "all the zeroes," Shulze said he put the ticket back in his pocket and went straight home.
When he arrived, he asked Prouty to use her phone to double-check the ticket on the Lotto Spot! app.
"I thought Don was playing a joke on me," she said.
"I mean...when you always buy tickets hoping to win, and then you do, it comes as a total shock," Shulze added.
As for how to spend the money, the couple already has some big plans in the works.
"We're going to put it towards buying a home," Prouty said, adding that the win "feels amazing."
The couple join a host of Lotto winners in the province in the last month, including a Sherwood Park man who was shaking when he realized he had won $1 million.
Another man from Cochrane also scored an enormous $13 million in the Lotto Max draw.