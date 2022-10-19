Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought He Won $1K But He Missed Some Zeros
It turns out he won way more!
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta checked his ticket and thought he won $1,000 but was pretty shocked when he checked his ticket again to realize it was actually a lot more.
Blaine Prangnell, from Fort McMurray, bought his Lotto Max ticket from Eagle Ridge Convenience Store and Pizza at 117-375 Loutit Road the day before the October 4 draw.
But when he scanned his ticket on the Lotto Spot app the next day, he was pretty confused about what kind of prize he has won.
"I scanned it on the app, and I thought I had won $1,000," he said.
However, Prangnell quickly realized he'd won a lot more than he bargained for.
After scanning the ticket several more times, he realized he had actually scored a cool $1 million.
"I was in shock. Just disbelief," he said of his win.
After the shock subsided, Prangnell started to make plans for his windfall including paying his mortgage and undertaking some home renovations.
"Then, I would like to purchase a new vehicle, pay off debt, and give some to my family," he added.
Prangnell said the win feels "absolutely amazing."
Prangnell joins a host of Albertans that have scored big with the Lotto Max in recent months. Another Albertan from Edmonton recently won and plans to send his best friend on vacation to celebrate.
A man from Cochrane also won a huge $13 million on a Lotto Max draw and didn't tell his wife quite how much he had won at first.