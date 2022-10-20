Lotto Max Winner In Winnipeg Joked About Her Ticket Before Realizing She'd Won $1 Million
It sounds like a movie scene!
A Lotto Max winner in Winnipeg just became $1 million richer and it all played out like a prank straight from a movie.
Natashia Kerr purchased a Lotto Max ticket for the October 7 draw from the Northgate Petro Canada at 1425 McPhillips Street.
The next day, when he was leaving the house, Kerr's husband actually informed her that someone in Winnipeg had won $1 million.
And she jokingly replied, "Yes, it's me."
Lotto Max winner
Kerr says she checked her ticket as soon as her husband left and discovered that she was, indeed, the winner.
She then decided to send him a picture.
"He saw I’d won but didn't see the amount correctly," Kerr said when she claimed her prize later.
“At first he said he could cash it at the store, but he looked closer and couldn’t believe it either!”
So, what's Kerr planning to do with this windfall gain? Well, buying some new furniture is definitely on the cards.
She said that the reality of this money started to sink in when she realized she could finally buy a new couch, something she's wanted to do for years.
"I can't even explain it. It's unreal. It's like a dream that you've always had and never thought would come true," she said.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers
Kerr won by matching all seven numbers of one of the Maxmillions. Her winning numbers were numbers were 1, 15, 34, 35, 40, 48, and 49.
She is among 19 new millionaires across Western Canada who have picked up a Maxmillions win since they started being offered in early September.
However, the huge $70 million Lotto Max jackpot hasn't been won just yet.
When's the next Lotto Max draw?
The next Lotto Max draw will be taking place on Friday, October 21.
There's a lot of anticipation for this one because it's one of the biggest prizes offered in Canada's history, with a whopping $133 million up for grabs.
This includes the $70 million jackpot which hasn't been won for weeks, as well as 63 Maxmillions of $1 million each!
