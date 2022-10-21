Lotto Max Winner In Alberta 'Wasn't Sure What He Was Seeing' At First & Rechecked His Ticket
"Oh, there's a big long number."
A Lotto Max winner from Lethbridge wasn't sure what he was seeing when he checked his Lotto Max ticket and found out he had won.
Morris Soenen bought his lucky ticket at Pure Casino in Lethbridge a few days before the October 4 Lotto Max draw.
The day after the draw, he headed to a local store with a friend to check his ticket and got the surprise of a lifetime when he realized he won $1 million.
However, it took him a little while to really believe what he was seeing.
"I checked the ticket on the self-scanner and thought ‘Oh, there's a big long number,’” he said when claiming his prize.
Soenen decided to recheck his ticket just to be sure but when he used the self-checker one more time.
This time, Soenen realized he was holding onto a ticket that scored him a cool $1 million and he headed straight to the cashier to get it validated.
"I was happy when I realized it was a winning ticket," recalled Soenen.
While he doesn't have solid plans for spending the money just yet, the money will be put in the bank until he decided.
“After that, I may get a small motorhome," Soenen said.
Alberta has found itself with more than a few Lotto Max winners in recent weeks with several people picking up prizes.
Recently, a Cochrane man won a huge $13 million in a Lotto Max draw and kept the full amount to himself for a while.