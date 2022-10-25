Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Played With A Group & Kept The Big Win A Secret All Day At Work
"I actually had meetings all day, I had to focus."
A Lotto Max winner in Edmonton played with two of his co-workers, and they all had to act normal at work after checking the Lotto Max ticket and winning big.
The trio of friends bought the lucky ticket at a 7-Eleven in Edmonton a few hours before the October 11 Lotto Max draw.
The winners and co-workers Kevin Chow, Kevin McInnes and Don Pham won a massive $1 million by matching the set of winning Maxillions numbers; 11, 15, 23, 25, 44, 49, and 50.
Chow found out that the group had won big when he checked their numbers online. He then sent out a text to the group, telling them that they were $1 million richer together.
Apparently, it was hard to believe at first, but it did sink in.
"Once they were convinced, the trio decided to keep their win under wraps at work," BCLC said in a release.
Pham said that he had "meetings all day," so he needed to keep his focus at work.
Chow admitted that keeping the secret win under wraps made for "a long day."
The trio of friends plans to keep working together and split the winnings. They each are getting $333,333!
Chow said that the win is a "great boost to their savings."
McInnes said that they are going to take a vacation this year with the money, and Pham said that some of the money is going towards a mortgage and then into savings.
"You sort of wonder when you're going to wake up," McInnes added.