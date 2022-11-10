Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Plans To Help A Friend In Need With His Winnings
He couldn't believe he won!
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta couldn't believe it when he found out that he'd won and he has some very wholesome plans for the money.
Jonathan Lloyd from Calgary bought his ticket from Petro Canada Strathcona at 1010 Strathcona Drive S.W. the day before the October 14 draw.
A few days later, he decided to check the ticket using the Lotto Spot app and it was then that he found out he'd won a cool $1 million on the draw's Maxmillions.
“I couldn’t believe it at first. I had to check each number to verify," he said.
He ended up holding on the ticket for a few more days before he eventually went to use the self-checker at a nearby store to confirm his winnings.
Lloyd already has a few plans of what he wants to do with his winnings from home improvements to travel but he also wants to share some of his windfall with a friend.
“I’m also looking forward to helping out a friend in need. It's unbelievable,” he added.
Lloyd joins a list of recent Alberta winners including a woman from High Prairie who initially misread her winnings before putting her glasses on.
Another woman from Edmonton had to check her ticket nine times before she realized she'd won $1 million in an October Lotto Max draw.
Calgary is also home to a lucky winner that bought a ticket that secured them a whopping $70 million. However, as of, November 2, the prize still hadn't been claimed so check your tickets, Calgarians!