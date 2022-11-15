Alberta Lotto Max Winner Had The Winning Ticket Fall Onto His Lap & He Couldn't Believe It
His partner didn't think it was real either!
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta couldn't believe that the big win was real at first, and is now $500,000 richer.
Craig Murray and Shauna Budden, from Fort McMurray, discovered the windfall the day after the October 18 Lotto Max draw, after buying the winning lottery ticket at PK’s corner at 101 Riverstone Ridgeon.
It was luck that Murray even checked the ticket after it literally fell onto his lap. the morning after the draw he was sitting in the parking lot at work, having his morning coffee.
"The car in front of me had its lights on so I pulled down the visor to block the light, and then our tickets fell onto my lap," he said.
So he checked the tickets and was shocked to see that they had actually won. "This can't be real," Murray said.
He then took a photo of the exciting win and sent it to Budden — who also couldn't believe it.
"He called me and said, 'did you see the text I sent you?'" she said. "I said 'this isn't real... this can't be real,'" she added.
It was in fact real though, and the pair is now going to invest the money, pay off bills, and of course, "spend the rest of it on fun things," Murray said.
