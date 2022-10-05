Ontario Health Care Worker Won Over $100K In Lotto Max & He's Donating Lots To Charity
"I am going to make a larger donation."
A Lotto Max winner is using their prize money to make a more generous donation to charity, and, well, things just don't get much more wholesome than that, folks.
According to OLG, Oakville resident Richard Noronha won an impressive $129,754 after grabbing Lotto Max's second-place prize in the September 2, 2022 draw.
Noronha, who works in the health care industry, said he signed up for a ticket subscription on OLG's website during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was having a coffee when I saw I had an email from OLG. I logged into my account and saw I won," he said while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I was so thankful!"
The 51-year-old also recalled the moment the reality of his win sunk in, and to say his first thoughts were thoughtful would be an understatement.
"My initial reaction was to take a moment to think about ways I could be a good Stewart of this blessing. I am going to make a larger donation to a charity my wife and I support," he gushed.
The father said he plans to celebrate by treating his family to a nice dinner. What an absolute gem.
Want to be a lottery winner yourself? Well, you might be.
OLG revealed last week that two unclaimed winning tickets were about to expire. So, if you buy tickets and leave them in your inbox forever, you might want to clean out your email.
A Brampton-bought Lottario prize will expire on Sunday, October 9, and a $1 million Lotto 649 purchased in Mississauga will be scrapped on Sunday, October 16. So, hurry and check those lottery tickets!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.