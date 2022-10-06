Lotto Max Winner From Saskatchewan Says He Couldn't Stop Checking His Winning Ticket
He bought a ticket in James Smith Cree Nation.
A Lotto Max winner from Saskatchewan just got $1 million richer — and he was so surprised, he actually had to get the results double-checked!
Rollins Head became a new millionaire last month after winning the September 23 Lotto Max draw.
The James Smith Cree Nation man got his lucky ticket from the Prairie North Co-op in Melfort.
Lotto Max winner
When he went into town on the Monday after the draw and scanned his ticket at the self-checker, Head says was completely shocked.
"I didn't believe it! I thought it was a mistake," he said, according to a media release.
He actually ended up scanning the ticket two more times. But, he still didn't believe his luck, and ended up going to another store to verify the outcome.
At the next store, he asked the cashier to check the ticket. Another screen confirmed his win.
"My hands were shaking," he said. "People in the store were congratulating me as I was leaving."
As for what he's about to do with his new winnings, Head has some plans.
The lucky winner says he plans to spend some of the money doing up his home.
"I can fix things with the house that I've always needed to fix," he said.
Apart from that, he's also planning to splurge on some outdoor activities like quadding and hunting.
It's a spot of good news coming out of the James Smith Cree Nation community, which is still grieving following the deadly stabbing rampage that occurred just last month.
Lotto Max winning numbers
Head won by matching all seven numbers for one of the winning Maxmillion draws on Friday, September 23, His winning numbers were: 1, 10, 18, 19, 27, 42 and 50.
And, apparently, there were 12 other winning Maxmillions tickets sold in that same draw too.
More recently, the Lotto Max winning numbers for October 4 are in. The figures you want to see on your ticket are 10, 18, 21, 22, 37, 40 and 46. The bonus is 25. And, there's a main jackpot of $70 million up for grabs!
When's the next Lotto Max draw?
The Lotto Max draw happens twice a week — on Tuesdays and Fridays — so you can expect the next one to take place on October 7.
If you're feeling lucky this week, why not pick up a ticket? You never know!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.