Lotto Max Winner In BC Had To Finish Work & Act Like Nothing Happened After He Won Big
He "had to keep his composure" after becoming a millionaire!
A Lotto Max winner from Abbotsford, B.C., discovered he was $1 million richer while at work and had to keep his cool until the workday was done.
Shaun Hill was having an average day at work when he found out he won big in the September 13, 2022, Lotto Max draw. He said he even checked his ticket twice to make sure it was real.
Hill bought the lucky ticket at the Husky gas station on 216 Street in Langley. The Abbotsford man scanned his ticket on the Lotto! app while at work and said he was completely shocked by the win.
"I thought 'wow' and scanned it again trying to wrap my head around it. I had to finish off the workday as if nothing happened," he said.
The reality of the win has set in though, and now Hill is planning to buy a new home and a vehicle with his money. On top of that, he also wants to take a trip to Hawaii and get out on the golf course while there.
As for how it feels to win big, Hill said that he is "surprised" and "delighted."
"It's going to make me comfortable for a while. I will never forget this win," Hill added.
Last month, another Lotto Max winner in B.C. was so shocked by the incredible news that he didn't even know who to make a call to first. He eventually told his wife though, and now is hoping to take a trip to Europe with the money.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.