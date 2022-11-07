Lotto Max Winner From BC Was 'Most Excited' To Tell His Girlfriend After He Won Big
He scored a life-changing amount!💰
This Lotto Max winner in B.C. was ecstatic to share some exciting news with his girlfriend after finding out he'd won a huge amount of money from his winning Lotto Max ticket.
Hien Vo bought his lucky ticket from the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Avenue in Surrey, B.C., for the October 21 Lotto Max draw.
Vo was in the comfort of his own home when he checked his ticket on the BCLC Lotto! App, and realized he had won a massive prize of $500,000.
"I was most excited to tell my girlfriend," Vo said.
He plans to spend some of his winnings towards having a small celebration, as well as paying off his mortgage.
Vo wasn't the only Lotto winner in B.C., more than a few other residents have been able to call themselves lucky too.
Recently, a Lotto Max winner in B.C. had a hard time believing he actually won after his lifelong friend told him they had scored a whopping $1 million in the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
Another Lottery winner in B.C. was absolutely shocked and could barely speak after finding out he had won $1 million in the October 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.
This Lotto Max winner in B.C. thought it was a joke when he discovered he won big. The lucky lotto winner won a massive $1 million in the September 30, Lotto Max draw.
In 2022, there has been more than $157 million redeemed from Lotto Max winnings, according to BCLC.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.