6 Of The Biggest BC Lotto Max Wins In 2022 & One Was Record-Breaking
Absolutely life-changing wins!💰
Lotto Max winners across B.C. took home some major bucks this year and had some impressive stories to go along with the wins.
Not only did these people win some seriously life-changing cash, but one person even solidified "the largest prize ever won in B.C. from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com," according to BCLC.
Here are the lucky B.C. Lotto Max winners that scored some of the largest winnings, so far in 2022.
Jennifer Cole
Jennifer Cole.
Jennifer Cole was the biggest B.C. Lotto Max winner in 2022 and the only multi-millionaire winner in the province. She scored a whopping $31 million jackpot, from the July 8 Lotto Max draw, and it broke records as the biggest win from a PlayNow.com-bought ticket.
The West Kelowna resident was shocked to find out that she had scored the record-breaking win and said that her decision to do up a lottery subscription, on BCLC's PlayNow website, was "one of the best of her life."
Matthew Cookney
Matthew C.
Matthew Cookney from Sechelt, B.C. scored over $1 million, coming in at $1,000,021, from the May 27 Lotto Max draw and always dreamed of taking his family on a vacation.
"I didn't believe it when I saw the number. I had to check it a few times. It’s a life-changing amount of money that can take the pressure off of the cost of living as a family," Cookney said.
Alvin D.
Alvin D.
Alvin D. along with 27 of his colleagues in B.C. won a sweet $1,000,010 in the October 14 Lotto Max draw.
"I was at home when I found out we won using the Lotto! App and I was surprised by the number of zeroes that popped up," Deo said.
"Then I let my group know and many were in disbelief," he added.
6 people won $1,000,005
Christopher R.
B.C. residents, Christopher R., Richard A., Daniel K., Beau W., Danil B. and Shaun H. all won a massive $1,000,005.
Ritter was in complete shock when he found out about his major winnings and he was most excited to tell his wife all about it.
16 people won $1 million
Kanwar Preet K.
Kanwar Preet K. along with Michelle T., Ben T, Chad M., Jayson M., James W., Douglas S., Ralph J., Jan J., Kevin C., William L., Thuy Hue L., Eric H., Michael S., and Jennifer S., all got the chance to take home $1 million in B.C. Lotto Max winnings.
Kanwar Kapoor, from Surrey, B.C., won the October 18 Lotto Max draw and when he told his wife, she had a hard time believing him.
Pui Lum C. and Shun Leung C.
Pui Lum C. & Shun Leung C.
Father and son duo, Pui Lum C. and Shun Leung C, from Richmond B.C., scored a sweet $984,945.60 in the September 20, Lotto Max draw.
Although they may have won the least amount of money out of all the winners listed, they still got to take home some major winnings.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.