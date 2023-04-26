A Lotto Max Winner Has Just Won Tuesday's $55 Million Jackpot So Check Your Tickets ASAP
We have a winner! 🚨
Someone in Canada is now a Lotto Max winner and they just won the massive $55 million jackpot that was up for grabs on Tuesday!
So, if you bought tickets for the Lotto Max draw on April 25, you need to check your numbers to see if you matched all seven to score this grand prize.
The Lotto Max winning numbers that you need to win the jackpot are 4 19, 21, 33, 37, 38 and 39.
For this draw, the winning ticket with those numbers was sold somewhere in the Prairies which spans Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, according to Loto-Québec.
As of right now, it's not known if that winning ticket is a group play — which would mean multiple winners — or if one person bought the ticket for just themselves.
Not only was a huge $55 million jackpot up for grabs in this draw but there were four Maxmillions prizes that are worth $1 million each available to be won as well.
Loto-Québec also revealed that one of the four $1 million prizes has been won with a ticket sold somewhere in Quebec.
If that's where you bought your ticket, you should get to see if you have the Maxmillions winning numbers: 8, 26, 28, 34, 35, 46 and 48.
Now that the $55 million jackpot and one of the $1 million Maxmillions prizes have been won, the grand prize for this lottery is going down.
So, Lotto Max's next draw on Friday, April 28 will offer a $13 million jackpot.
Just a few weeks ago, another massive jackpot was scored in Canada with a winning ticket for the draw on March 31.
The new Lotto Max winners won the $60 million jackpot that was up for grabs with a $6 ticket and they called it a "miracle" that will change their family's lives for generations!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.