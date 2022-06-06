An Unclaimed $60M Lotto Ticket Was Sold In Toronto & It Could Be All Yours
The winning ticket was announced over the weekend!
Somebody in Toronto won a Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth a whopping $6 million, and you might want to check your pockets.
According to OLG, a lucky someone has managed to purchase the winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49, June 4, 2022 draw.
As if that wasn't exciting enough, the company also revealed two other giant prizes, a second prize ticket worth $109.168.10 and an Encore ticket worth $100,000 were also sold in the 6ix over the weekend.
OLG is asking all Toronto Lotto 6/49 players to check their tickets as soon as possible. Procrastinators, you've been warned.
If you think you might be the undiscovered millionaire, you can check your tickets from home at OLG.ca or via the OLG app on your mobile device.
If your Wi-Fi is as sketchy as they come, you can also call 416-870-8946 to report your win.
Due to the sheer amount of the prize, the winner is able to book an in-person appointment at the OLG prize Centre in Toronto, a special honour reserved for those who hit the big time.
"We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them, as appointment availability at this prize level is limited," the company advises
"Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options," it adds.
Lotto 6/49 draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with the next one taking place on June 8, 2022, for an estimated $5 million jackpot and the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw.
If you are interested in playing, you have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase your tickets.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.