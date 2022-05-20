Ontario Lottery Winner Paid Off Their Mortgage After Playing For Decades
Wow, what a relief!
An Ontario lottery winner had one heck-of-a-weight lifted off their shoulders after scoring big last month.
According to OLG, Aurora resident Elizabeth MacGillivray won $58,070.10 after nabbing the second place prize in the April 6, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.
MacGillivray, a retired financial industry worker, told the gaming corporation that she has been playing the lottery regularly for decades.
"I've been playing more these past two years," she said while collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The remarkably consistent winner also opened up about the moment she found her life was about to change forever.
"I was at the store using the ticket checker when I found out I won. I thought it was crazy. I never win anything," she gushed.
Of course, the good news is only as good as the people you get to share with it, which is why Elizabeth immediately told her husband.
"I told him I won the lottery, and he was so happy for me!"
As for what she plans to do with her winnings? Well, it appears her long career in finance has made MacGillivray appropriately wise on how to spend her money.
"I will be mortgage free!" she smiled.
Real estate seems to be a go-to choice for Ontario's latest string of lottery winners.
Mississauga resident Julian Richards, who won a spectacular $7,102,956.40 after winning Lotto 6/49 top prize in the January 29, 2022 draw, revealed his plans to buy a home for his children last month.
Here's hoping all of our generous relatives get equally as lucky.