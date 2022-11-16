A Lotto Winner In Ontario Says Her Parents Were So Shocked She Won 'They Just Stood Still'
"I was in pure shock."
A Lotto winner in Ontario said her parents did not react after she told them she'd hit big in what may be the most low-key moment in OLG ticket-holder history.
According to the company, Hamilton resident Stephanie Powell-Larsen won an incredible $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the June 7, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
28-year-old Powell-Larsen said she's been playing the lottery regularly since becoming old enough to play.
The legal age to play the lottery in Ontario is 18 years old, which means that Stephanie's been at it for at least a decade.
The claims advisor also opened up about the moment she discovered her life-changing win while collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I scanned my ticket on the OLG App and thought, no way I just won the lottery – this has to be fake," she said. "I was in pure shock."
But, it was her parents' reaction or lack thereof, that really stood out in her retelling of events.
"They were so surprised they just stood still!" she joked.
Hard to blame them, although here's hoping they at least offered up a "congrats" or "nicely done!" after the initial shock passed.
As for what she will do with her winnings, Powell-Larsen said her most immediate plan is to purchase a new car. True to her finance-savvy background, she'll be putting the rest of the funds into her savings.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.