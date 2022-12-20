A Lottery Winner In Ontario Found Out He Scored $100K Ticket On His Daughter's Birthday
She's the "good luck charm."
A lottery winner in Ontario said he plans on sharing his winnings with his kids after scoring $100K on his daughter's birthday. Although to be fair, the circumstances made it pretty hard not to.
According to OLG, Mississauga resident Pedro Tafur won the impressive sum after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order during the October 26, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Tafur, who's been playing the lottery regularly for the last decade, opened up about the moment he discovered his life-changing win while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I stopped for gas on my way home, and while I was there, I checked my ticket," he explained. "I was shocked. I went out to the car and called my wife. I had to pick up dinner for my daughter's birthday. She didn't believe me when I told her."
Tafur's wife later told their daughter that she was their "good luck charm," who will probably be a strong contender for the title of "favourite child" for the next little bit.
Jokes aside, the family man seemed overwhelmed with gratitude making it hard to feel anything but happy for him.
"I feel so blessed – I never dreamt this would happen. It's hard to describe the feeling," Tafur gushed.
As for what the doting father plans to do with the sizeable chunk of change, Tafur said he's putting his kids first but will also treat himself to something.
"I'd love to treat my family to a trip. And maybe a nice watch for myself," he said.
