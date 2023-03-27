$118M Is Up For Grabs Between Lotto Max & Lotto 6/49 & There's Still Time To Buy Tickets
There's also an unclaimed $1 million prize expiring soon!
Hey, Canada — if you're feeling particularly lucky this week, it might be a good time to pick up a ticket for Lotto Max or Lotto 6/49 as they both have staggering jackpots up for grabs.
Between the two national lotteries, there's an estimated $118 million available to be won.
For the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, March 28, the jackpot is estimated to be $55 million, and there's an extra $4 million available in individual Maxmillions prizes. The deadline to buy tickets for that particular game is 10:30 p.m. ET on the night of the draw.
For the Lotto 6/49 draw on Wednesday, March 29, there are currently eight balls in the machine. If the one gold ball is selected, someone will wind up $54 million richer. If one of the seven white balls is selected, $1 million will be won by someone in the country.
As well, there's still the $5 million Classic Jackpot prize available to be won that's up for grabs in every Lotto 6/49 draw. The deadline to buy tickets for that game is also 10:30 p.m. ET on the night of the draw.
According to Loto-Quebec, this is the first time that the Gold Ball jackpot has hit the $54 million mark and overall, it's the largest Lotto 6/49 jackpot seen since 2015.
If you played Lotto Max around this time last year and never checked your tickets, you're definitely going to want to scour your pockets and bags — a $1 million winning ticket from March 29, 2022, sold in the Montreal area is set to expire on March 28, 2023!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
