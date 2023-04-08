Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, April 7 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot
It's time to check if you're a winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now and that means it's time to check your tickets to see if you won the grand prize or even just a free play.
For this Lotto Max draw on April 7, there is a $20 million jackpot available to be won across the country.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 7?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 7 draw are 15, 26, 34, 41, 44, 45 and 46. Plus, 11 is the bonus number.
If you also get Encore on your tickets, the winning number you need to score the $1 million prize is 1218348.
Nobody in Canada has bought a ticket matching all seven numbers to win the $20 million jackpot that's available with this draw.
So, that means Lotto Max's next draw on April 11 will have a $25 million jackpot up for grabs.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 4?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday's draw were 5, 15, 29, 32, 36, 45 and 48. Then, the bonus was 39.
When it comes to Encore, the winning number to have on your ticket was 3581428.
There was no winning ticket sold for the draw on April 4 so nobody scored the $15 million jackpot that was being offered.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.