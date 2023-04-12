Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, April 11 Are In & It's A $25 Million Jackpot
Is today your lucky day? 💰
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 11 are in, so it's time to fish your tickets out of your wallet and see if your life is about to change.
If you picked up a winning ticket for this particular Lotto Max draw, you'll find yourself with a cheque for a cool $25 million!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 4?
For this Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 4, 5, 11, 12, 31, 43, and 44. The bonus number is 15.
As for Encore, the winning number is 3989936.
Unfortunately, no one bought a winning ticket for this draw, but that means the jackpot for Friday, April 14 will have a jackpot of $30 million!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 7?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 7 were 15, 26, 34, 41, 44, 45 and 46 with 48 as the bonus number.
The winning number for Encore was 1218348.
No one in Canada picked up a winning ticket for that draw which caused the $20 million jackpot to increase to $25 million for Tuesday's draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.