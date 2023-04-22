Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, April 21 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
Two Maxmillions worth $1 million each are up for grabs too! 💸
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 21 draw have been released and you have the chance to win a lot of money so get your tickets out!
There is a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions prizes each worth $1 million being offered in this Friday's Lotto Max draw.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 21?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 21 draw are 7, 8, 18, 26, 33, 42 and 46. Plus, the bonus number is 39.
Then, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 4, 15, 19, 33, 35, 38 and 49
- 12, 14, 17, 22, 32, 37 and 45
If you also get Encore on your tickets, the winning number that will get you $1 million is 1332895.
Nobody in Canada bought a ticket matching all seven numbers to become the $50 million jackpot winner.
There are no Maxmillions winners in this draw either.
Lotto Max's next draw is on April 25 and you have the chance to win the $55 million jackpot. Also, four Maxmillions prizes that are worth $1 million each are available.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 18?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 18 were 5, 7, 16, 20, 26, 30 and 36. Then, 44 was the bonus number.
When it comes to Encore, the winning number you needed on your ticket was 7794758.
There was no winner of the $40 million jackpot that was available in Tuesday's draw.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.