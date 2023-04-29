Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, April 28 Are In & It's A $13 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 28 are in so you can check your tickets to find out if you're a winner of the jackpot, a couple bucks or even just a free play.
With this Friday's Lotto Max draw, there is a $13 million jackpot that's up for grabs.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 28?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 28 are 1, 2, 12, 15, 35, 39 and 45. Also, 44 is the bonus number.
For anyone who also gets Encore, the winning number you need to score $1 million is 3832346.
There is no winner for this $13 million jackpot because nobody in Canada purchased a ticket matching all seven numbers.
So, Lotto Max's next draw on Tuesday, May 2 will offer an $18 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 25?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 25 draw were 4, 19, 21, 33, 37 38 and 39, with 42 as the bonus.
For Encore, that winning number was 1811076.
Then, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 2, 9, 15, 19, 20, 31 and 42
- 3, 6, 19, 27, 28, 32 and 36
- 5, 26, 27, 35, 40, 41 and 45
- 8, 26, 28, 34, 35, 46 and 48
Someone in the Prairies won the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot that was available with Tuesday's draw.
Also, one of the Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million was won with a ticket sold in Quebec.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.