Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, May 5 Are In & It's A $23 Million Jackpot
Did you buy a ticket for this Friday's draw?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 5 have been revealed so get your tickets to check if you're a winner.
In this Friday's Lotto Max draw, you have the chance to win the $23 million jackpot that's available.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 5?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the May 5 draw are 8, 16, 22, 24, 25, 30 and 32. Plus, the bonus is 11.
The Encore winning number that will get you the $1 million prize is 1751342.
Nobody in Canada has purchased a ticket with all seven winning numbers to score the $23 million jackpot that's being offered.
That means Lotto Max's next draw on May 9 will have a $28 million jackpot up for grabs!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 2?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 2 were 2, 12, 22, 30, 32, 35 and 36. Then, the bonus number was 1.
Also, the winning number for Tuesday's Encore was 2238604.
There was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada for this draw so the $18 million jackpot went unclaimed.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.