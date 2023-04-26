Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, April 25 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
Two Canadians have won big with this draw! 💸
If you picked up tickets for this Tuesday's Lotto Max, it's time to see if today is your lucky day.
If you have all of the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 25, you'll be taking home $55 million. As well, there are four Maxmillions up for grabs that are each worth $1 million!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 25?
For this Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 4, 19, 21, 33, 37 38 and 39. The bonus number is 42.
As for Encore, the winning number is 1811076.
The Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 2, 9, 15, 19, 20, 31 and 42
- 3, 6, 19, 27, 28, 32 and 36
- 5, 26, 27, 35, 40, 41 and 45
- 8, 26, 28, 34, 35, 46 and 48
If you live in the Prairies, you'll want to check your tickets out ASAP as someone in the region has won the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot! That means the draw for Friday, April 28 will have an estimated jackpot of $13 million.
For Maxmillions, someone in Quebec also picked up a winning ticket, meaning they'll be taking home a $1 million prize.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday April 21?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 21 were 7, 8, 18, 26, 33, 42 and 46. the bonus number was 39.
The winning numbers for the two Maxmillions were:
- 4, 15, 19, 33, 35, 38 and 49
- 12, 14, 17, 22, 32, 37 and 45
For Encore, the winning number was 1332895.
No winning tickets were sold for either the main jackpot or the Maxmillions.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.