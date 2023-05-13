Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, May 12 Are In & It's A $33 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your numbers to see if you're a winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday are out now and you can check your tickets to see if you won some money.
With this Lotto Max on May 12, there is a massive $33 million jackpot that's being offered.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 12?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday's draw are 4, 5, 20, 26, 28, 29 and 48, with 44 as the bonus.
If you also get Encore on your tickets, that winning number is 7020181.
No winning ticket has been sold anywhere in Canada which means there is no winner of the $33 million that's up for grabs.
Lotto Max's next draw on May 16 will offer a $40 million jackpot and that brings us closer to Maxmillions!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 9?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 9 were 18, 19, 31, 33, 35, 40 and 50. Also, the bonus was 16.
When it comes to Encore, the winning number you needed to have on your ticket was 0176816.
There was no winning ticket bought for this Tuesday's draw so nobody scored the $28 million jackpot.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.