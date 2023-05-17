Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 16 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot
Did you pick up tickets? 💰
It's officially time to get your Lotto Max ticket out of your wallet and check to see if today's your lucky day.
If you have a ticket that matches all of the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Tuesday, May 16, you'll be taking home a cheque for $40 million!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 16?
For this Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 11, 13, 19, 25, 28, 46 and 49. The bonus number is 24.
For Encore, the winning number is 5872738.
According to OLG, no one purchased a winning ticket — but that means the jackpot for Friday, May 19 will have an estimated jackpot of $50 million with two individual Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May12?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 12 were 4, 5, 20, 26, 28, 29 and 48. The bonus was 44.
The winning number to have for Encore was 7020181.
Since no one in Canada picked up a winning ticket, the jackpot for May 16 got bumped up to $40 million.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.