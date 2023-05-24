Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 23 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
Three people won Maxmillions! 💰
Attention, Lotto Max players! If you bought a ticket for this Tuesday's draw, you might just be a millionaire.
If your ticket has all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Tuesday, May 24, the jackpot of $55 million will be all yours.
As well, there are also four Maxmillions worth $1 million each up for grabs!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 23?
For this Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 1, 7, 10 18, 23, 24 and 34. The bonus number is 3.
For Encore, the winning number is 9176790.
These are the winning numbers for Maxmillions:
- 3, 4, 5, 8, 16, 31 and 33
- 3, 4, 9, 26, 30, 42 and 45
- 9, 17, 24, 38, 41, 46 and 49
- 16, 23, 27, 32, 40, 42 and 50
Although no one bought a winning ticket for the main draw, three lucky people in Quebec, the Prairies and Ontario will be taking home $1 million each thanks to Maxmillion wins.
The jackpot for Friday, May 26 will have an estimated jackpot of 60 million with six Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 19?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 19 were 12, 13, 35, 41, 42, 44 and 47. The bonus was 32
The winning number to have for Encore was 1294629.
For Maxmillions, the winning numbers were:
- 2, 8, 13, 20, 31, 42 and 49
- 4, 5, 20, 33, 42, 45 and 46
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.