Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 2 Are In & It's A $18 Million Jackpot
Is today your lucky day?
It's that time of the week again to grab your Lotto Max ticket and see if today's the day you become a millionaire.
If you have all of the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 2 you'll be taking home a cool $18 million!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 2?
For this Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 2, 12, 22, 30, 32, 35 and 36. The bonus number is 1.
For Encore, the winning number is 2238604.
Unfortunately for players who picked up a ticket, no one won the $18 million jackpot, meaning the draw for Friday, May 5 will have an estimated jackpot of $23 million!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday April 21?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 28 were 1, 2, 12, 15, 35, 39 and 45. The bonus was 44.
The winning number for Encore was 13832346.
No winning ticket was sold for the $13 million jackpot which bumped the amount for the May 2 Lotto Max draw to $18 million.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.