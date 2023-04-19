Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, April 18 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot
Did you pick up tickets for the draw? 💸
This Tuesday's Lotto Max winning numbers are out, so it's time to check your tickets to see if you're Canada's newest millionaire!
For the Lotto Max draw on April 18, there's a jackpot of $40 million available to be won.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 18?
For this Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 5, 7, 16, 20, 26, 30 and 36. The bonus number is 44.
As for Encore, the winning number is 7794758.
Since no one picked up a winning ticket, the jackpot for Friday, April 21 will be a whopping $50 million. As well, Maxmillions will be back — there will be two individual prizes worth $1 million each up for grabs!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday April 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 14 were 17, 25, 28, 30, 34, 46 and 49. the bonus number was 42.
If you also picked up Encore, the winning number for that was 7294527.
No one was able to claim the $30 million prize as there was no winning ticket sold.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.