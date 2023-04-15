Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, April 14 Are In & It's A $30 Million Jackpot
It's time to check if you're a winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for this Friday have been revealed and you can now check to see if you're a winner!
With the Lotto Max draw on April 14, you have the chance to win the $30 million that's up for grabs.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 14 draw are 17, 25, 28, 30, 34, 46 and 49. Also, 42 is the bonus number.
For Encore, the winning number you need to score the $1 million prize is 7294527.
There is no winner for the $30 million grand prize being offered with this Friday's draw.
So, Lotto Max's next draw on April 18 will have a $40 million jackpot available to be won!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 11?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 11 were 4, 5, 11, 12, 31, 43, and 44, with the bonus number of 15.
If you also get Encore on your tickets, the winning number you needed was 3989936.
Nobody bought a winning ticket for this draw to get the $25 million jackpot that was up for grabs.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.