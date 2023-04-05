Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, April 4 Are In & It's A $15 Million Jackpot
Time to see if you're Canada'a newest millionaire!
If you tried your luck with Lotto Max for Tuesday, April 4, it's time to get those tickets out.
If you have all of the Lotto Max winning numbers for this particular draw, you'll be taking home a cool $20 million — not a bad way to start your Wednesday off!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 4?
For Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 5, 15, 29, 32, 36, 45 and 48. The bonus number is 39.
For Encore, the winning number is 3581428.
If you picked up tickets for this draw, you're out of luck as no one bought a ticket with the winning numbers — but that means the jackpot for Friday, April 7 will have a jackpot of $20 million!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 1?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 31 were 1, 3, 26, 28, 36, 47 and 50, with 48 as the bonus number.
The winning number for Encore was 0368629.
For the six Maxmillions on offer, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 13, 21, 26, 34, 36 and 44
- 1, 16, 20, 35, 44, 49 and 50
- 2, 11, 15, 35, 37, 47 and 48
- 3, 19, 30, 32, 37, 40 and 48
- 12, 15, 19, 22, 27, 43 and 45
- 37, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46 and 49
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.