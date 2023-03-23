An Ontario Lottery Winner Feels Like 'A Millionaire' Despite Scoring $100K & It's So Wholesome
"When I saw Big Winner, I started screaming!"
Do you need a million dollars in the bank to feel like a millionaire? These Ontario lottery winners don't think so!
According to OLG, Beeton couple Anabell Alonso and Robert Pasquini were on cloud nine after winning a second-place prize worth $104,392.30 in the January 28, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Alonso and Pasquini, a common-law couple and parents, had been playing the lottery together for almost a decade before their big win.
The pair also shared details about the moment they found out about their newfound wealth. True to their modest roots, the latter of them was actually pumping gas at the time.
"He passed me the ticket to check and jokingly said, 'here's our winning ticket,'" Alonso explained.
What followed that remark is probably best described as "joyous chaos."
"When I saw Big Winner, I started screaming! The clerk started knocking on the window to get Robert's attention," she said.
"I saw Anabell jumping up and down and heard the screams. I went into the store and Anabell jumped on me," Pasquini laughed. "I feel like a millionaire to get a break in life like this."
When asked about their immediate plans for the funds, the couple answered modestly, revealing that what they don't use to pay bills will go into their savings.
"We're healthy and happy and so are the people we love. We have everything we need. But it would be nice to get a new purse," joked Alonso.
Here's hoping they both get a little something for themselves with their new budget.
