2 Canadian Lotto Winners Just Scored $5M After The Lucky Numbers Came To One In A Dream
The longtime friends have been playing for 20 years!
A pair of Ontario lottery winners proved consistency is key after a selection of numbers they'd been using since the 90s finally paid off.
According to OLG, Germain Ouellette of Vanier, Ontario and Marc Lafleur of Gatineau, Quebec, won a whopping $5 million after scoring the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on February 4, 2023.
The duo also won $933.40 with another one of their Lotto 6/49 selections, which brought their total winnings to $5,000,933.40.
While picking up their winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, the retired friends revealed they'd been playing the lottery together for 20 years before the win.
"Back in the 90's, I had a dream that these numbers were the winning numbers, and I woke up and wrote them down," Lafleur said.
"I was watching the news and I saw my winning numbers on the screen. I recognized them because I had them memorized. I instantly stood up in shock and thought, 'I hope Germain bought this ticket!' And then realized he had a lottery subscription for us," he added.
Upon discovering the win, Ouellette said his reaction was one of shock and awe.
"I found out around the same time. I checked my email and saw one from OLG that said I won a big prize. My jaw dropped," he said. "I texted Marc and told him we won $5 million!"
As for immediate plans for the life-changing sum, Lafleur said he hopes to purchase a new car, invest and take a trip to Paris.
"I've always wanted to go there," he gushed.
Ouellette also plans to travel to Europe and invest. "I am speechless. It's crazy that this happened," he said.
"I'm so glad I was persistent playing the same numbers. My dream literally came true three decades later," Lafleur concluded.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.