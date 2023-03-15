ontario lottery winner

A 21-Year-Old Became An Ontario Lottery Winner & She Didn't Even Buy The Ticket

"This is life changing."

Toronto Staff Writer
Most 21-year-olds are broke, but not Jade Jenkins. The 21-year-old Ontario lottery winner hit the big time last October after winning $100,000 in the October 1, 2022, Lottario draw.

Jenkins, who lives in Pickering, had only been playing the lottery for a year before her win, and she didn't even buy the winning ticket!

"This ticket was a gift from my friend," she gushed while collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"I had this ticket for three months before I checked it. I finally brought it to the convenience store and scanned it," Jenkins said.

"When I found out I was a Big Winner, I was shocked! I stared at the screen for a while trying to process what I was seeing," she added.

After winning big, Jenkins headed home to tell her mother.

"She was in shock too and congratulated me. I called my family friend who bought the ticket for me, and he was really happy too."

As a self-employed individual, Jade believes the win will supply her with new opportunities and a brighter future. She intends to use the money to invest in her business and continue her education.

"It feels crazy to even hear the words' lottery winner' – this is life changing," she concluded.

How much is the Lottario jackpot?

The main jackpot begins at $250,000 and grows until it is claimed. There is also an early bird draw of $50,000 held every Saturday.

How do I play Lottario?

If you're looking for a no-fuss way to play the lottery, Quick Pick is the way to go.

All you need to do is request a Quick Pick from your lottery retailer or indicate the Quick Pick option on a Lottario selection slip, and the lottery terminal will choose two sets of numbers from 1 to 45 on your behalf.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

